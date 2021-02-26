Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Toilet Paper to Occupy the Maximum Market Demand

– Paper and cloth towels in the market are proven to be having the highest drying capacity when compared to many other alternatives, like electronic dryers. According to a study conducted by Mayo Clinic Proceedings, a prominent medical journal, on drying efficiency of several hand drying methods, the results indicated that residual water was more efficiently removed from the hands by paper towels when compared to jet air dryers and hot air dryers.

– Recent studies claim that three in 10 shoppers are considered heavy users of bathroom tissues and they shop for about 13 or more rolls every month. Toilet papers are seeing the advantage of the support of effective category segmentation and added value innovations. Prime innovations, like dermatologically tested variants, flushable variants, and the double-layered toilet papers are distinguishing the general toilet papers from the premium ones.

– In some of the countries, the value growth of the market is entirely driven by the introduction of premium and super-premium toilet papers. The differentiation of these premium and super-premium away from home tissue and hygiene products are already seen on the supermarket shelves in the form of premium packaging used to pack these products. As the biggest sub-sector of AFH market bathroom tissues are already enjoying the household penetration rates close to 100%.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– In Asia- Pacific, countries, like China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals & healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the region. The highest demand was recorded from environmental sanitation needs in restaurants, stores, public toilets, etc. where hygiene products are provided widely for the customers.

– Rapidly growing middle-class population in many Asia-Pacific countries and increasing disposable incomes of the population led to increased domestic travel significantly, which in turn, drives the demand for the away from home tissue and hygiene products.

– The region is also becoming one of the most famous medical tourism hubs. There are more than 0.3 million births and 0.1 million deaths every day in the regions, which leads to increased consumption of away from home tissue and hygiene products, such as wipes, paper towels, and napkins, in both domestic users and commercial users, like hospitals and healthcare industry.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market in the future? Who is the leader in the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market?

Detailed TOC of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Recycled Products

4.2.2 Increased Spending on Hygiene

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Growing Trend of Electronic Dryers

4.3.2 Slow Growth In the Market

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Paper Napkins

5.1.2 Paper Towels

5.1.3 Wipes

5.1.4 Toilet Papers

5.1.5 Incontinence Products

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Food and Beverages Industry

5.2.3 Hospitals and Health Care

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.2 Georgia Pacific LLC

6.1.3 SCA (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

6.1.4 Procter & Gamble

6.1.5 Cascades Tissue Group Inc.

6.1.6 Wausau Paper Corp.

6.1.7 Sofidel Group

6.1.8 Clearwater Paper Corporation

6.1.9 Kruger Products

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

