Multiscreen Advertising Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of "Multiscreen Advertising Market" size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry.

Multiscreen Advertising Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Mobile/Tablet Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– Targeting advertisement to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile advertisement targeting. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies like Facebook and Twitter a big advantage in audience targeting compared with other mobile display ad providers.

– Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network is able to recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID.

– Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and application developers, have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables more sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.

– Moreover, increasing market share of mobile/tablet devices, growing content consumption on the mobile devices and telcos helping the marketers to reach the target audience with their device location is driving the market by increasing consumer brand awareness, brand association and buying behavior towards multiscreen advertising.

North America to Account for the Largest Market

– The United States leads the market by advertising spending, and spent was more than the six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well.

– With this high spending in the North American region, companies are moving towards targeted and multiscreen advertising. Fast adoption of new technology in the region and growing focus on reduction of costs is pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising.

– Many technology major companies like Facebook and Google are headquartered in the US, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.

– Moreover, consumers adapting to new innovation, usage of smart devices all around and higher time spent on the screen as compared to other countries is boosting the multiscreen advertising market in North America.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Multiscreen Advertising market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Multiscreen Advertising industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Multiscreen Advertising market in the future? Who is the leader in the Multiscreen Advertising market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Multiscreen Advertising market?

