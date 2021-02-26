Street and Roadway Lighting Market 2027 Industry Analysis with Top Vendors -Cree Inc., GE Current, Landis+Gyr, OSRAM GmbH and Zumtobel Group AG

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Street and roadway lighting play a crucial role in the safety and security of the streets and public places. The increasing transportation infrastructure has rising the need for enhanced illumination on the streets and roadways, to ensure people’s safety on the streets and smooth traffic flow, street and roadways lightening necessary. The growing investment in smart cities and government incentives are given for outdoor lighting applications such as bridges, roadways, freeways, tunnels, and in-city street lights are the major factor driving the growth of the street and roadway lighting market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapid development of infrastructure projects across the globe, increasing penetration of LED lights and luminaires in street lighting applications, need for energy-efficient street lighting systems are the significant factor impacting the growth of the street and roadway lighting market. Further, stringent government regulations about lighting efficiency coupled with the modernization and development of infrastructure across various countries such as China, India, Japan, and among other are also fueling the demand for street and roadways lighting market. The rapid adoption of connected lights is likely to create significant opportunities for the key players of the street and roadway lighting market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the street and roadway lighting industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview street and roadway lighting market with detailed market segmentation as component, lighting type, light source, wattage type, application, and geography. The global street and roadway lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading street and roadway lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the street and roadway lighting market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global street and roadway lighting market is segmented on the basis of component, lighting type, light source, wattage type, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of lighting type the market is segmented as conventional lighting, smart lighting. On the basis of light source the market is segmented as LED, fluorescent light, HID lamp. On the basis of wattage type the market is segmented as below 50 W, 50 – 150 W, above 150 W. On the basis of application the market is segmented as highways, street and roadways, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Street and roadway lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The street and roadway lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting street and roadway lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the street and roadway lighting market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the street and roadway lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from street and roadway lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for street and roadway lighting in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the street and roadway lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key street and roadway lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cooper Lighting LLC.

Cree Inc.

GE Current

Hubbell Incorporated

Itron, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Landis+Gyr

OSRAM GmbH

Zumtobel Group AG

