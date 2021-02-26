Pemphigus Market Proceeds To Witness Huge Upswing Over Assessment

Market Highlights

Pemphigus is a group of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases of the skin and oral mucosa which causes blister and erosions on the skin. In pemphigus immune system mistakenly produces antibodies that attack healthy cells in skin and mucosa. Sometimes it may also occur due to a side effect of medication such as blood pressure drugs. Blisters that occurs on the skin may be referred to as flaccid bullae because they are not firm, and break opens easily.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, awareness regarding oral hygiene and unhealthy lifestyle drive the growth of global pemphigus market. Whereas rising investment in research and development activities and increasing healthcare expenditure are few more propellents of global pemphigus market.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding cancer and stringent regulation may hamper the growth of the market.

The global pemphigus market is dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new launches and strategic collaborations to hold its market position.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global pemphigus market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing geriatric population with pemphigus disorder, investment in research and development and technological advancement.

