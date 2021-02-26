Measles Market Research, Size, Share, Revenue, Production Value, Outstanding Growth, Current Trends

Measles Market Highlights

Measles or rubeola is a contagious viral infection majorly affects the respiratory system. An infected person can release the pathogens into the air when they cough or sneeze. The main symptom of measles is an itchy skin rash. The rash often starts on the head and moves down the body. Other symptoms include: fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis. Measles is one of the leading causes of death in children. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, 114,900 global deaths related to measles was reported and that most of the patients were under the age of 5. Increasing prevalence of the disease and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of immunological diseases and increasing government support for research & development have fuelled the market growth. However, high cost of the treatment may hinder the growth of the market over the review period.

The global measles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.1 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4449

Measles Market Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant share of the market owing to the presence of huge patient population with various diseases. According to the Autoimmune Registry, in 2012, 14.7 million people in the US were suffering from autoimmune diseases. Auto immune diseases is one of the major factors responsible for measles. Additionally, high healthcare spending and increasing government support for research & development have fueled the market growth in this region.

Europe holds the second largest market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for measles. Presence of huge population base, rapidly developing economy, and presence of huge opportunity for the development of the market have boosted the market growth. India and China are the major contributor to the growth of the market owing to developing healthcare sector and increasing health care expenditure.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share in the market due to limited availability of medical facilities. UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Measles Market Segmentation

The global measles market has been segmented on the basis of types, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into red measles and German measles.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into antibiotic treatment, antiviral treatment, vaccine, and others. Vaccines are further segmented into mumps measles rubella vaccine, live (MMR-II) & mumps measles rubella, and varicella virus vaccine (Proquad).

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Measles Market Key Players

Some of key players profiled in the report are Abbott (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biomedical diagnostics (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Sanofi (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), MedImmune (US Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (US), and others.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/isobutyl-acrylate-industry-analysis-supply-chain-global-qualitative-insight-opportunities-challenges-size-share-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-15

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2-4-dichlorobenzyl-alcohol-market-share-size-future-demand-global-research-top-leading-player-emerging-trends-region-by-market-report-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-15

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bio-based-propylene-glycol-market-share-size-emerging-technologies-growth-and-regional-study-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-15

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/methyl-isobutyl-ketone-market-2019-size-share-report-competitive-landscape-growth-trends-industry-opportunities-demand-manufactures-business-insight-and-global-analysis-forecast—2023-2019-11-22

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/