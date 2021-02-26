Esophageal Dysphagia Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Applications, Growth Drivers, Trends & Demands

Esophageal Dysphagia Market Highlights

The esophageal dysphagia market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of oral cancer. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, increase in smoking and increasing of fungal infection are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of surgical procedures, the allergic reaction of medication and the side effects associated with treatments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6464

Esophageal Dysphagia Market Segmentation

The global esophageal dysphagia market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, products, and end-user. The esophageal dysphagia market, by diagnosis, is categorized into X-ray, Dynamic swallowing study, Endoscopy, Manometry and Imaging scans. Imaging scans is sub-segmented into MRI scan, CT scan. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into esophageal dilation, surgery, medications, lifestyle changes. Surgery is sub-segmented into stent placement, and laparoscopic heller myotomy. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into feeding tube, nutritional solutions and drugs. Feeding tube is sub-segmented into the nasogastric tube, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy. Nutritional solutions are sub-segmented into thickeners, beverages, and purees. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Esophageal Dysphagia Market Regional Analysis

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, trauma to the neck, head, or spine and growing healthcare expenditure. Other risk factors for esophageal dysphagia are human papillomavirus, Plummer-Vinson syndrome and irradiation of the esophagus. According to the Genital HPV Infection, (GHI) Fact Sheet 2017, 79 million American adults were infected with human papillomavirus. Such a high incidence of (HPV) drives the market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is expected to be the second largest esophageal dysphagia market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of cancer drives the market in this region. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were 359,960 new cases of cancer. Thus, the growing cases of cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global esophageal dysphagia market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of alcohol ingestion and smoking in this region. According, to the World Health Organization in 2015, 47.6% and 33.7% of people smoked tobacco in China and Japan, respectively. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology and palliative care services both at the hospital level and in the community are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

Esophageal Dysphagia Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global esophageal dysphagia market are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Biostagel, Torax Medical, Inc., NinePoint Medical, Inc., Elekta AB, Eisai Co Ltd, Cipla Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Nestlé Health Science France, Nutricia Ltd, C.R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, and others.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bronchial-leiomyoma-market-is-rapidly-growing-with-huge-application-scope-growth-opportunities-trends-and-forecast-till-2023-2021-02-15

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-devices-market-growth-opportunities-current-and-projected-market-size-recent-industry-trends-and-developments-2021-02-15

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amblyopia-market-overview-dynamics-growth-factors-for-business-expansion-key-companies-trends-and-forecast-2023-2021-02-15

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/emergency-medical-services-market-size-demand-cost-structures-and-future-forecasts-to-2019-2025-2021-02-15

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/