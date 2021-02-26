Concussions Market : Research Report Covers Updated Data Considering Post Impact of Covid-19 on Share, Size and Future Demand

Market Highlights

The global concussions market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 1,060.4 million.

Head injuries that are severe enough to affect brain functions are termed as traumatic brain injuries (TBI). A concussion is a form of mild traumatic brain injuries. Rising cases of concussions coupled with the growing product development for the management of concussions by several companies have led to the growth of the global concussions market in recent years. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, the lack of trained personnel in different developing and underdeveloped economies is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Segment analysis

The global concussions market, by diagnosis and treatment, has been segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The concussions market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, payers, and others. The diagnostic centers segment accounted for a value of USD 7,507.56 in 2017.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global concussions market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increase in the cases of concussion.

Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market. This is due to the growing initiatives by public and private firms such as the launch of new guidelines for the management of concussions to benefit people and medical professionals Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The rise in the improved healthcare infrastructure promises a high level of research activities in the region. On the other hand, the concussions market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising awareness regarding health and the new treatment and diagnostic alternatives. Africa accounted for a market share of 75.7% in 2017.

Key Findings of the Study

The global concussions market is projected to reach USD 1,060.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.22% during the review period from 2018 to 2023

The Americas accounted for the largest share due to rising cases of traumatic injuries in the region. For instance, according to the data published by the Brain Injury Research Institute in 2017, an approximate of 1.6 to 3.8 million sports and recreation-related concussions occur in the US on an annual basis.

The diagnostic centers segment is the fastest growing end user segment, holding a market share of 36.2% in 2017.

Some of the players operating in the concussions market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG and Lupin among others.

