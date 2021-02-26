Categories
Phosphorus Trichloride Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Phosphorus Trichloride

Global “Phosphorus Trichloride Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Phosphorus Trichloride Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Phosphorus Trichloride market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Phosphorus Trichloride:

  • Phosphorus trichloride is a colorless or slightly yellow fuming liquid with a pungent and irritating odor resembling that of hydrochloric acid, with the chemical formula of PCl3. Phosphorus trichloride can causes severe burns to skin, eyes and mucous membranes and is very toxic by inhalation, ingestion and skin absorption. Phosphorus trichloride reacts with water to evolve hydrochloric acid, an irritating and corrosive gas apparent as white fumes. Phosphorus trichloride is important indirectly as a precursor to PCl5, POCl3 and PSCl3, which are used in many applications, including herbicides, insecticides, plasticizers, oil additives, and flame retardants.

    Phosphorus Trichloride Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Taixing Shenlong Chemical
  • Fu Tong Chemical
  • Jiangsu Jibao Technology
  • Wynca
  • Xuzhou JianPing Chemical
  • Suzhou Hantai Chemical
  • Xuzhou Yongda Chemical
  • Yangmei Chemical
  • Jiangsu Tianyuan Chemical
  • Zhejiang Eastant Chemcial
  • Dakang Fine Chemical Stock
  • Jiangsu Anpon Electrochemical
  • Xuzhou Tongshan Hongda Fine Chemical
  • Huai’an Huayuan Chemical
  • Anhui Xiaoxian Phosphorus Trichloride
  • Leping Daming Chemical
  • Taizhou Yongchang Chemical
  • Xinji Hongzheng Chemical
  • Jiangxi Fengxin Jinxin Chemical
  • Jingmen City Qiangsheng Chemical

    Scope of Report:

  • East of China is the dominate producer of phosphorus trichloride, the production was 724.3 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 63.23% of the total amount, followed by southwest of China, with the production market share of 13.65%. East of China also occupies the largest consumption market share with the consumption volume of 516.5 K MT and market share of 45.72% in 2015.The industrial concentration is relatively low. Manufacturers distributed around the country, while the number of companies with high production is few. Leading players of phosphorus trichloride in China are Taixing Shenlong Chemical, Fu Tong Chemical, Wynca, Suzhou Hantai Chemical. Taixing Shenlong Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.00% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 23.50% production share of the market in 2015.Pesticides accounted for the largest market with about 67.23% of the China consumption volume for phosphorus trichloride in 2015. With over 14.33% share in the phosphorus trichloride market, flame retardants was the second largest application market in 2015. Under the influence of raw material, downstream demand, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of phosphorus trichloride was lower year by year from 858 USD/MT in 2011 to 807 USD/MT in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline.
  • This report focuses on the Phosphorus Trichloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Superior Grade
  • First Grade
  • Qualified Grade

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pesticides
  • Flame Retardants
  • Sequestrants
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Phosphorus Trichloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phosphorus Trichloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phosphorus Trichloride in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Phosphorus Trichloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Phosphorus Trichloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Phosphorus Trichloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phosphorus Trichloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Phosphorus Trichloride Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Phosphorus Trichloride Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

