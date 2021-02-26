Global Newborn Screening Instruments Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Newborn Screening Instruments Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Newborn Screening Instruments Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Newborn Screening Instruments market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Newborn Screening Instruments:

Newborn screening is the practice of testing every newborn for certain harmful or potentially fatal disorder that isnâ€™t otherwise apparent at birth. Newborn Screening Instruments Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Perkinelmer

Waters

Natus Medical

GE Healthcare

AB Sciex

Thermo Fisher

Trivitron Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Medtronic

The classification of newborn screening instruments includes disorder screening, hearing screening and pulse oximetry screening, and the revenue proportion of disorder screening in 2017 is about 64%.

Newborn Screening Instruments is widely used for Hearing Screening Test, CCHD Test, Dry Blood Spot Test and other. The most proportion of Newborn Screening Instruments is used in Dry Blood Spot Test and the proportion in 2017 is about 46%.

North America is the largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments, with a revenue market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments Media, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

The worldwide market for Newborn Screening Instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 800 million USD in 2024, from 470 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Newborn Screening Instruments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Disorder Screening

Hearing Screening

Pulse Oximetry Screening Market Segment by Application:

Hearing Screening Test

CCHD Test

Dry Blood Spot Test