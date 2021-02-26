Paraffin Wax Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Paraffin Wax Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Paraffin Wax Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Paraffin Wax market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Paraffin Wax:

Paraffin wax is a white or colorless soft solid derivable from petroleum, coal or oil shale that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms. Paraffin Wax Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

CNPC

Exxon Mobile

Sinopec

Shell

Sasol

LUKOIL

PDVSA

Petrobras

ENI

Cepsa

MOL

Nippon Seiro

IGI

Calumet

Samir

HollyFrontier

Hansen & Rosenthal

Paraffin Wax have wide range of applications, such as candles, food, pyrotechnics, fiberboard, etc. Candles was the most widely used area which took up about 39.8% of the global total in 2017.

The worldwide market for Paraffin Wax is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 7670 million USD in 2024, from 5810 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Paraffin Wax in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fully Refined Wax

Semi-refined Wax

Others (Food Grade, Ceresine Wax etc.) Market Segment by Application:

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard