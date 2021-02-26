Automotive Exterior Decorative Parts Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Automotive Exterior Decorative Parts Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Automotive Exterior Decorative Parts report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Automotive Exterior Decorative Parts market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Exteriour components in automotive / motorsport applications, such as Spoilers, wheel arches, structures, door panels are made by hand laminating- or infusion-methods with UP-, EP- or VE-resins. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Magna International (Canada)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Plastic Omnium (France)

Koito Manufacturing (Japan)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

Nihon Plast (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

SHIROKI (Japan)

Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China)

FALTEC (Japan)

Hood Silencer

Bumper Core

Fender Liner

Mud Guard

Others Automotive Exterior Decorative Parts Market Applications:

Passenger Cars

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Depending on the composition and requirements on the components, different materials are used in automotive exterior decorative parts and thermoplastic components find further application in the shuttering of the rear-view mirrors and underbody components.