Articaine Hydrochloride Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts By Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2025

Articaine is a form of a local amide anesthetic that is most commonly used in dentistry. The articaine is marketed as a colorless liquid in vials/cartridges (2ml in each vial/cartridge). It is available in two variants, i.e., Articaine-100 & Articaine-200. Articaine-200 is more potent than Articaine-100. The dosage can be based on the type and extent of surgical procedure, depth of anesthesia, degree of muscular relaxation, and condition of the patient. For pediatric patients, dosage based on their age, weight, the physical condition of the patient, and the extent of the surgical procedure.

The articaine hydrochloride industry is growing rapidly. Articaine, with its greater ability to diffuse through tissues, become a very widely used local anesthetic in the European and Canadian markets.

Market Dynamics

Articaine hydrochloride is the most popular local anesthetic for dentistry. For example, in Germany, around 97% of the anesthetic used by dentists is articaine hydrochloride. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, advancement in dental anesthesia delivery system device, increasing the use of articaine for dental surgery, innovative nature of the dental anesthetics industry, and vigorous research and development efforts. Periodontal disease is one of the major dental diseases that influence human populations worldwide at high prevalence rates. Periodontal diseases are more prevalent in Asia-Pacific. Lack of the most basic oral health education and limited availability of simple interventions like pain relief and emergency care for acute infection and trauma to the vast majority of the population, especially in the rural areas are major reasons for the high incidences of periodontal diseases in the region. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, more than 80% of people in Asia-Pacific, including countries such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, and Indonesia, suffer from dental decay. Furthermore, 40–59% of the population in China and Australia suffer from dental caries.

Some of the popular local anesthesia other than articaine are prilocaine, lidocaine, mepivacaine, and bupivacaine. The availability and usage of alternative products are likely to thwart the growth of the articaine hydrochloride market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global articaine hydrochloride market has been segmented into application and end user. Based on application, the global market has been segmented into infiltration, nerve block, and others. Based on end-user, the global market has been segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and academics & research institutes. The dental clinics segment accounted for a market value of USD 798.5 million in 2018.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global articaine hydrochloride market are 3M (US), Anhui BBCA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Dentsply Sirona (US), Inibsa Dental S.L.U (Spain), Jinan Chenghui Shuangda Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Ruixing Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd (China), Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP (India), Pfizer Inc. (US), Pierrel S.p.A (Italy), Sanofi (France), Septodont (France), Siegfried AG (Switzerland), and Sigma Aldrich (US).

Some of the key strategies followed by the players operating in the global articaine hydrochloride market were innovation, product development, acquisition, and expansion.

Regional Analysis

The global articaine hydrochloride market, based on region, is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The articaine hydrochloride market in Europe is the largest region in the market and is expected to develop continuously due to the increasing demand and focus on dental treatments. The growing awareness of preventative and corrective treatment in European countries is also one of the factors driving the growth of this market. The articaine hydrochloride market in Europe is mainly focusing on a new style of management system that would engage dental specialists to run more effective practices and permit them to concentrate on better clinical care.

North America accounted for the second-largest share in the global articaine hydrochloride market. The increasing acceptance of the articaine by dental professionals is one of the factors for the growth of the articaine hydrochloride market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for articaine hydrochloride. Although Australia is dominating the Asia-Pacific market with high adoption of new technology and its usage of dental applications, China, Japan, and India are the countries mainly responsible for the exponential growth of the articaine hydrochloride market in Asia-Pacific. The demand for articaine hydrochloride in India offers several growth opportunities owing to the rising awareness of new applications. In Asia-Pacific, India accounted for a market share of 8.5% in 2018.

Browse more Related Reports @