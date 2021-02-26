Categories
Amorphous Core Transformers Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Amorphous Core Transformers

Global Amorphous Core Transformers Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry.

About Amorphous Core Transformers:

  • The amorphous is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 comparing with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steel’s.
  • An amorphous core transformer is a highly efficient electrical transformer, which has a magnetic core comprised of ferromagnetic amorphous metal alloyed with a glass former. This ribbon of steel is wound to form the transformers core. The materials used in amorphous core transformers have high magnetic susceptibility, low coercivity and high electrical resistance.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Hitachi
  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Zhixin Electric
  • Vijai
  • CG Global
  • Howard Industries
  • STS
  • CREAT
  • BRG
  • Sunten
  • Eaglerise
  • Tianwei Group
  • ProlecGE
  • Kotsons
  • Yangdong Electric
  • Powerstar

    Amorphous Core Transformers Market Types

  • Oil-immersed
  • Dry-type

    Amorphous Core Transformers Market Applications:

  • Factory
  • Building
  • Electric Pole
  • Others

    Amorphous Core Transformers industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.
  • Hitachi is the leader with about 17% revenue market share in 2017. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • This report focuses on the Amorphous Core Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Amorphous Core Transformers Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Amorphous Core Transformers Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Amorphous Core Transformers market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Amorphous Core Transformers?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Amorphous Core Transformers market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Amorphous Core Transformers?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Amorphous Core Transformers market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Amorphous Core Transformers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Amorphous Core Transformers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Amorphous Core Transformers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Amorphous Core Transformers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Amorphous Core Transformers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Amorphous Core Transformers market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Amorphous Core Transformers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Amorphous Core Transformers Market:

