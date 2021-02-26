Boron Trichloride Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Boron Trichloride Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Boron Trichloride Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Boron Trichloride market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Boron trichloride is the inorganic compound with the formula BCl3. This colorless gas is a valuable reagent in organic synthesis.Boron trichloride is a highly reactive, corrosive gas that distributors who provide gases to the electronics, pharmaceutical and electronic industries may find increasing demand for as its uses multiply.

American Gas Group

Air Products

Praxair

Tronox

Matheson

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Scope of Report:

First, the global boron trichloride industry is relatively concentrated. Due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of boron trichloride are mainly in United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The global production of boron trichloride increases from 4240.8 MT in 2010 to 5643.8 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.89 %. Air Products (Europe and United States) is the world leader, Ube Industries is the leader in Japan, and Ruihe is the leader in China.

Second, The United States production of boron trichloride increases from 1559.5 MT in 2010 to 1975.0 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 4.84 %. American Gas Group is the United States leader, which holds 27.71% production share of the United States in 2015. Air Products is the United States second largest manufacturer, which holds 25.43% production share of the United States in 2015.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Market Segment by Application:

Semiconductor Industry for Plasma Etching

Gas for CVD

Raw Material for Boron Nitride (BN)

Raw Material for Pharmaceutical And Agrochemicals

Raw Material for Catalysts