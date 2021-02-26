Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR:

Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digitalâ„¢ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications.

Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Size Segment by Companies

On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.

On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.

Each of the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1449.8 million US$ in 2024, from 1057.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

qPCR Market Segment by Application:

