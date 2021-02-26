ATV & Side by Side Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global ATV & Side by Side Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. ATV & Side by Side report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as ATV & Side by Side market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), also known as a quad, quad bike, three-wheeler, four-wheeler or quadricycle as defined by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, with a seat that is straddled by the operator, along with handlebars for steering control. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Polaris

Honda

BRP

Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor

John Deere

Kubota

Arctic Cat

HSUN Motor

CFMOTO

Suzuki

KYMCO

ATV & Side by Side Market Types

ATV

Side by Side ATV & Side by Side Market Applications:

Work

Work

Entertainment

For industry structure analysis, the ATV & Side by Side industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 75.90 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest sales value area in 2017, also the leader in the whole ATV & Side by Side industry.

North America occupied 73.33% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe, which accounted for around 17.40% of the global sales market. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, United States was the largest consumption country in the world.

The worldwide market for ATV & Side by Side is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million USD in 2024, from 9560 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.