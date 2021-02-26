Global Brake Pads Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Brake Pads Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Brake Pads Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Brake Pads market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Brake Pads:

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car. Brake Pads Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BOSCH

Federal Mogul

TRW

Nisshinbo Group Company

Akebono

MAT Holdings

Delphi Automotive

ITT Corporation

Sangsin Brake

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

ATE

BREMBO

ADVICS

Acdelco

Brake Parts Inc

ICER

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shangdong xinyi

SAL-FER

Hunan BoYun

According to this study, the global Brake Pads market is valued at 10.34 Billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 11.61 Billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.42% between 2017 and 2025.

As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distribute in USA, Europe and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is quite developed. And the manufacturersâ€™ bases are located all over the world. Some key manufactures have their own brake pads brands, and manufactures brake pads products for the auto maker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company, and Akebono etc.

The worldwide market for Brake Pads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 11300 million USD in 2024, from 10500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Brake Pads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads Market Segment by Application:

OEMs Market