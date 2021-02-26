Categories
Global Brake Pads Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Brake Pads

Global “Brake Pads Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Brake Pads Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Brake Pads market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Brake Pads:

  • Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

    Brake Pads Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BOSCH
  • Federal Mogul
  • TRW
  • Nisshinbo Group Company
  • Akebono
  • MAT Holdings
  • Delphi Automotive
  • ITT Corporation
  • Sangsin Brake
  • Sumitomo
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • ATE
  • BREMBO
  • ADVICS
  • Acdelco
  • Brake Parts Inc
  • ICER
  • Fras-le
  • EBC Brakes
  • ABS Friction
  • Shandong Gold Phoenix
  • Shangdong xinyi
  • SAL-FER
  • Hunan BoYun
  • Double Link

    Scope of Report:

  According to this study, the global Brake Pads market is valued at 10.34 Billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 11.61 Billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.42% between 2017 and 2025.
  • As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distribute in USA, Europe and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is quite developed. And the manufacturersâ€™ bases are located all over the world. Some key manufactures have their own brake pads brands, and manufactures brake pads products for the auto maker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company, and Akebono etc.
  • The worldwide market for Brake Pads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 11300 million USD in 2024, from 10500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Brake Pads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads
  • Semi Metallic Brake Pads
  • Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads
  • Ceramic Brake Pads

    Market Segment by Application:

  • OEMs Market
  • Aftermarket

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Brake Pads product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brake Pads, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brake Pads in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Brake Pads competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Brake Pads breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Brake Pads market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Brake Pads sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Brake Pads Market:

