Industrial Shredder Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

About Industrial Shredder:

An industrial shredder is a machine used for reducing the size of all kinds of material. Industrial shredders come in many different design variations and many sizes. Some examples of materials that are commonly shredded are: tires, metals, car wrecks, wood, plastics, and garbage. There is no common use of an industrial shredder as they can shred paper as well as wood, plastic, metal including a whole car depending on the size and design of the industrial shredder. The industrial shredder is commonly used to process materials into different sizes for separation or to reduce the recycling cost of transport but a primary use is the upgrading of the material by shredding metals, plastics, aluminium, metal and cars and as well as waste materials such as municipal solid waste or nuclear waste, medical waste, hazardous waste including common garbage. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

China Shredder

Weima

Lindner-Recyclingtech

SSI Shredding Systems

Untha

Vecoplan

Genox

Erdwich

Granutech-Saturn Systems

Forrec srl

ZERMA

Allegheny

Cresswood

AVIS Industrial

Shred-Tech

I.S.V.E

William

Jordan Reduction Solutions

Brentwood

WAGNER

Franklin Miller

BCA

Industrial Shredder Market Types

Single Shaft Industrial Shredder

Two Shaft Industrial Shredder

Four Shaft Industrial Shredder Industrial Shredder Market Applications:

Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE)

Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW)

Paper â€“ Reject Recycling

Wood Waste Recycling

RDF Recycling

The global average price of industrial shredder is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of industrial shredder includes Single Shaft Industrial Shredder, Two Shaft Industrial Shredder and Four Shaft Industrial Shredder, and the proportion of Single Shaft Industrial Shredder in 2016 is about 49%.

Industrial shredder is widely used in Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE), Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW), Paper â€“ Reject Recycling, Wood Waste Recycling, RDF Recycling.

The worldwide market for Industrial Shredder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 870 million USD in 2024, from 800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.