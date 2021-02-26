Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Ballistic Protective Equipment Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Ballistic Protective Equipment Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Ballistic Protective Equipment market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Ballistic Protective Equipment:

Ballistic Protective Equipment is worn by the military, police, first responders and civilian personnel such as security guards, focusing on the environmental operating conditions and the thermophysiological burden on the wearers.

This report focuses on the Ballistic Protective Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is the major market for soft armors owing to most of the soldier modernization programs being conducted in the region. The U.S. is also involved in the expansion of Buffalo A2 Bar Armor Kits program which will also increase the demand for ballistic protective equipment market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth on account of dynamic geopolitical relations among South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam, India, China, and Bangladesh. The rising military spending by China and India as part of their geopolitical strategies is projected to balance Asia Pacific market growth over the forecast.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Head Protection

Soft Armor

Hard Armor Market Segment by Application:

Defense

Commercial