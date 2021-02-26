Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors:

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors employ oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. They may use automatic inflation, but both types are electronic, easy to operate without training, and can be used in noisy environments. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

OMRON

A&D

Microlife

NISSEI

Panasonic

Welch Allyn

Yuwell

Beurer

Citizen

Andon

Rossmax

Bosch + Sohn

Homedics

Kingyield

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Other Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Applications:

Offline

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

The classification of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors includes Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor and other, and the proportion of Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor in 2016 is about 75.4%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is widely sales on Offline and Online. The most proportion of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is sales through Offline, and the consumption proportion is about 81.9% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, with a production market share nearly 90.1% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.4% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.2%.

Market competition is intense. OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. They are also the main international exporters. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

One important reason for the consistent rise in revenue over the years is that the worldwide population of those aged 65 and above will continue to grow over time, making up an increasingly larger percentage. A second reason for the growth of the market stems from the continuing peril imposed by cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, responsible for more than 30 percent of annual deaths.

The worldwide market for Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million USD in 2024, from 900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.