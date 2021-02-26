Breast Pump Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Breast Pump Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Breast Pump report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Breast Pump market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Breast Pump:

Breast pumps are devices used to suction milk from the breasts of lactating mothers and store it in a container to provide a continuous supply of breast milk for feeding their infants as and when required. For instance, when the mothers are not able to feed directly or are away for work, the stored milk can be fed to the infant by the caretakers. Breast pumps assist in triggering the milk ejection response from lactating mothers by creating a seal around the nipple and applying and releasing pressure. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Philips

Medela

Pigeon

Ameda

Spectra Baby Products

Ardo Medical

NUK

Tommee Tippee

Dr.Brown’s

Chicco

Unimom

Lansinoh

Goodbaby

Evorie

Rikang Baby Products Company

Horigen

Xiaobaixiong Baby Products

Matyz Baby Products Company

Manual Breast Pump

Electrical Breast Pump Breast Pump Market Applications:

For Workplace

For Homeuse

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in working women population, inadequate maternity leave period and the growing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and technological developments in electric breast pumps will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as high risk of contamination mainly in open system breast pumps, high maintenance of electricity battery pumps and hospital grade pumps, high cost of breast pumps coupled with low awareness, especially in under-developed countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan and Bhutan are likely to restrain the market growth.

The world breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery powered breast pumps and electric breast pumps. By product type, the market is segmented into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Closed system breast pumps are both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment owing to higher benefits such as reduced risk of contamination and a preventive barrier between the pump and the milk collection kit. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal use pumps and healthcare/hospital grade pumps. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The North America breast pump market will be the leading revenue-generating region whereas Asia-Pacific will be the highest growing region, owing to growing demand for breast pumps. Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of approximately 10% from 2015 to 2022, due to factors such as rising disposable income and highly unmet medical needs.