Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions.

About Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid:

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonic acid is an anionic surfactants with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkylbenzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkylbenzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Stepan

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

SK GROUP

Fogla Group

New India Detergents Ltd.

ISU Chemical

AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Tufail

HANSA GROUP AG

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

Arabian Sulfonates Company

Lion Specialty Chemicals

The Sultanate of Oman

JintungPetrochemical Corp

Fushun Petrochemical

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

XingYa company

Guangzhou Litze Chemical

Hangzhou Top Chemical

Hebei Wanye Chemical

Hunan Resun-Auway Industrial

Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Market Applications:

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling Agent

Agricultural Herbicides

This report focuses on the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

LABSA is a largest volume synthetic surfactant.LABSA industry has more influence on the environment.LABSA Sulphonic Acid is an anionic surfactant widely used in formulation of all ranges of Domestic Detergents Powder, Cake & Dish wash cleaners. The performance of the product developed countries is better than the developing countries.

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and USA while the main consumption areas also in those areas, Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.,Besides,the export and import of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid product is little and this is because that the product have great demand in local.