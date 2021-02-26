Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Agricultural Crop Insurance Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Agricultural Crop Insurance Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Agricultural Crop Insurance market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Agricultural Crop Insurance:

Agricultural Crop insurance is purchased by agricultural producers, including farmers, ranchers, and others to protect themselves against either the loss of their crops due to natural disasters, such as hail, drought, and floods, or the loss of Premiums due to declines in the prices of agricultural commodities. Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

The main types of Agricultural Crop Insurance are: MPCI and Hail. MPCI enjoyed the largest proportion in global market, accounting for over 87%.

Geographically, the global Agricultural Crop Insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market, its premiums of global market exceeds 51% in 2017.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Crop Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Corp Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Crop Insurance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 34000 million USD in 2024, from 26300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Agricultural Crop Insurance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

MPCI

Hail Market Segment by Application:

Digital & Direct Channel

Bancassurance

Agencies