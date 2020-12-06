Industrial Services Market research key players, industry overview, supply chain and analysis to 2020 to 2026

The latest market research report on the Industrial Services Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Industrial Services Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Industrial Services Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Industrial Services Market research report, some of the key players are:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Honeywell International Inc, (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Wood Group Mustang (US)

SKF AB (Sweden)

ATS Automation (Canada)

INTECH Process Automation (US)

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Industrial Services Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Industrial Services Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Services Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Industrial Services Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Industrial Services Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Industrial Services Market?

• What are the Industrial Services Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Services Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Industrial Services Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Engineering and Consulting

1.4.3 Installation and Commissioning

1.4.4 Improvement and Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 PLC

1.5.3 SCADA

1.5.4 HMI

1.5.5 DCS

1.5.6 MES

1.5.7 Electric Motors & Drives

1.5.8 Valves & Actuators

1.5.9 Safety Systems

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Industrial Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Industrial Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Industrial Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Industrial Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Industrial Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Industrial Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Industrial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Industrial Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Industrial Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Industrial Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Industrial Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Industrial Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Industrial Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Industrial Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Industrial Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ABB (Switzerland)

13.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Company Details

13.1.2 ABB (Switzerland) Business Overview

13.1.3 ABB (Switzerland) Industrial Services Introduction

13.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

13.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

13.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

13.2.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Business Overview

13.2.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Industrial Services Introduction

13.2.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

13.3 General Electric (US)

13.3.1 General Electric (US) Company Details

13.3.2 General Electric (US) Business Overview

13.3.3 General Electric (US) Industrial Services Introduction

13.3.4 General Electric (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 General Electric (US) Recent Development

13.4 Emerson Electric (US)

13.4.1 Emerson Electric (US) Company Details

13.4.2 Emerson Electric (US) Business Overview

13.4.3 Emerson Electric (US) Industrial Services Introduction

13.4.4 Emerson Electric (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Emerson Electric (US) Recent Development

13.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

13.5.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Company Details

13.5.2 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Business Overview

13.5.3 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Industrial Services Introduction

13.5.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Recent Development

13.6 Schneider Electric (France)

13.6.1 Schneider Electric (France) Company Details

13.6.2 Schneider Electric (France) Business Overview

13.6.3 Schneider Electric (France) Industrial Services Introduction

13.6.4 Schneider Electric (France) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Development

13.7 Wood Group Mustang (US)

13.7.1 Wood Group Mustang (US) Company Details

13.7.2 Wood Group Mustang (US) Business Overview

13.7.3 Wood Group Mustang (US) Industrial Services Introduction

13.7.4 Wood Group Mustang (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Wood Group Mustang (US) Recent Development

13.8 SKF AB (Sweden)

13.8.1 SKF AB (Sweden) Company Details

13.8.2 SKF AB (Sweden) Business Overview

13.8.3 SKF AB (Sweden) Industrial Services Introduction

13.8.4 SKF AB (Sweden) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 SKF AB (Sweden) Recent Development

13.9 ATS Automation (Canada)

13.9.1 ATS Automation (Canada) Company Details

13.9.2 ATS Automation (Canada) Business Overview

13.9.3 ATS Automation (Canada) Industrial Services Introduction

13.9.4 ATS Automation (Canada) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ATS Automation (Canada) Recent Development

13.10 INTECH Process Automation (US)

13.10.1 INTECH Process Automation (US) Company Details

13.10.2 INTECH Process Automation (US) Business Overview

13.10.3 INTECH Process Automation (US) Industrial Services Introduction

13.10.4 INTECH Process Automation (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 INTECH Process Automation (US) Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

