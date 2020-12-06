Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and 2027 Forecasts Report

Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) are used to provide oxygen to patients who need greater oxygen levels to respire than that available in ambient air. These devices are comparable to concentrators with home-based oxygen concentrators/tanks (OC) but are smaller and can be transported easily. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen tanks along with them and help them continue with their usual activities, thereby conferring the freedom to pursue a normal lifestyle. Factors such as the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide fuel the market growth. However, the high cost associated with these devices hinders the growth of the market.

The portable oxygen concentrators market is expected to reach US$ 2,934.90 million by 2027 from US$ 1,547.33 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2027.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006883/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V; Caire Inc. (Chart Industries); Inogen Inc.; Invacare Corporation; O2 Concepts; Nidek Medical Products, Inc.; Drive DeVilbiss International; GCE Group; Besco Medical; and Inova labs Inc. (ResMed) are among the leading companies operating in the portable oxygen concentrators market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Based on product, the portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented into continuous flow and pulse flow. In 2019, the continuous flow segment accounted for a larger share in the market, and it is projected to retain its dominance, in terms of share, till 2027. This growth is attributed to the high penetration of portable oxygen concentrators with continuous flow, rapid technological advancements, and ongoing use of this equipment in oxygen therapies. On the other hand, the market for pulse flow is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to factors such as better efficiency, short-pulse delivery, and travel friendly as well as easy functionality.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China). The outbreak is impacting several markets, including the market for portable oxygen concentrators. With the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world, researchers are looking into numerous possible treatment options, including existing options. Portable oxygen concentrators have also gained a lot of attention as a part of the treatment of infected patients. Caire Inc., a US-based company, is offering an innovative portable oxygen concentrator with Airsep. These oxygenators are also being used in other regions, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America, in the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Portable Oxygen Concentrators. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Portable Oxygen Concentrators, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Portable Oxygen Concentrators.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Portable Oxygen Concentrators for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006883/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]