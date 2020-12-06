Microbial Identification Panel Market Size, Share | Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

The global microbial identification panel market accounted to US$ 2,288.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,873.1 Mn by 2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted as the fastest growing region in the global microbial identification panel market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The growth of the microbial identification panel market is mostly held by China than in other countries. The increase is widely contributed due to the presence of various pharmaceutical industry and other healthcare industry which are anticipated to use microbial identification panels. In addition, the market in the countries such as Japan and India is estimated to grow due to the growing investment in Japanese Pharmaceutical industry, rising microbial applications in the field of agriculture, food, etc. are likely to influence the growth of the microbial identification panel market. Moreover, the market is expected to have growth opportunities in countries such as South Korea and Australia due to the development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Avantor (VWR International LLC), and Eurofins Scientific among the others.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Microbial Identification Panel Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The microbial identification market is segmented on the basis of product & service, method and end user. Based on the product & service it is classified as instruments, consumables, software and services. On the basis of method the market is classified as phenotypic, genotypic and MALDI-TOF. Based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, other end users. In 2018, the instruments accounted for the largest market share in the global microbial identification panel market. The growing expenditure by hospitals, pharmaceutical and food industry on microbial identification activities, are driving the total number of instrument purchased.

The market for microbial identification panel is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising use of micro-organism for industrial applications, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing government support for microbial identification. However, the market is estimated to experience slower growth due to the high cost for microbial identification products.

