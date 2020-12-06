Covid 19 impact on IT Service Management (ITSM) Market & future outlook 2026 interpreted by a new report

A new market research report on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on IT Service Management (ITSM) Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market include:

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

Broadcom

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

The study on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IT Service Management (ITSM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IT Service Management (ITSM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IT Service Management (ITSM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into IT Service Management (ITSM) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ServiceNow

13.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details

13.1.2 ServiceNow Business Overview

13.1.3 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Development

13.2 Atlassian

13.2.1 Atlassian Company Details

13.2.2 Atlassian Business Overview

13.2.3 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development

13.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

13.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details

13.3.2 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Business Overview

13.3.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Development

13.4 IBM

13.4.1 IBM Company Details

13.4.2 IBM Business Overview

13.4.3 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBM Recent Development

13.5 Broadcom

13.5.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.5.2 Broadcom Business Overview

13.5.3 Broadcom IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.5.4 Broadcom Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.6 BMC Software

13.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

13.6.2 BMC Software Business Overview

13.6.3 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development

13.7 ASG Software

13.7.1 ASG Software Company Details

13.7.2 ASG Software Business Overview

13.7.3 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.7.4 ASG Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ASG Software Recent Development

13.8 Axios Systems

13.8.1 Axios Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Axios Systems Business Overview

13.8.3 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.8.4 Axios Systems Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Development

13.9 SAP

13.9.1 SAP Company Details

13.9.2 SAP Business Overview

13.9.3 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.9.4 SAP Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SAP Recent Development

13.10 Cherwell Software

13.10.1 Cherwell Software Company Details

13.10.2 Cherwell Software Business Overview

13.10.3 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.10.4 Cherwell Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cherwell Software Recent Development

13.11 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

10.11.1 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Company Details

10.11.2 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Business Overview

10.11.3 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.11.4 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Recent Development

13.12 Freshworks

10.12.1 Freshworks Company Details

10.12.2 Freshworks Business Overview

10.12.3 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.12.4 Freshworks Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Freshworks Recent Development

13.13 Ultimo

10.13.1 Ultimo Company Details

10.13.2 Ultimo Business Overview

10.13.3 Ultimo IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.13.4 Ultimo Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Ultimo Recent Development

13.14 Epicor

10.14.1 Epicor Company Details

10.14.2 Epicor Business Overview

10.14.3 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.14.4 Epicor Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Epicor Recent Development

13.15 TOPdesk

10.15.1 TOPdesk Company Details

10.15.2 TOPdesk Business Overview

10.15.3 TOPdesk IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.15.4 TOPdesk Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 TOPdesk Recent Development

13.16 Samanage

10.16.1 Samanage Company Details

10.16.2 Samanage Business Overview

10.16.3 Samanage IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.16.4 Samanage Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Samanage Recent Development

13.17 Agiloft Service

10.17.1 Agiloft Service Company Details

10.17.2 Agiloft Service Business Overview

10.17.3 Agiloft Service IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.17.4 Agiloft Service Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Agiloft Service Recent Development

13.18 Symantec

10.18.1 Symantec Company Details

10.18.2 Symantec Business Overview

10.18.3 Symantec IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.18.4 Symantec Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Symantec Recent Development

13.19 SysAid

10.19.1 SysAid Company Details

10.19.2 SysAid Business Overview

10.19.3 SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.19.4 SysAid Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 SysAid Recent Development

13.20 SolarWinds

10.20.1 SolarWinds Company Details

10.20.2 SolarWinds Business Overview

10.20.3 SolarWinds IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.20.4 SolarWinds Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 SolarWinds Recent Development

13.21 Autotask

10.21.1 Autotask Company Details

10.21.2 Autotask Business Overview

10.21.3 Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.21.4 Autotask Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Autotask Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

