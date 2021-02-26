Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2026- Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Industry” is expected to gain momentum from their increasing demand from several healthcare institutions to control the spread of the corona virus infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, put forward a new guideline in March 2020 that enables the manufacturers of specific FDA-cleare dsign monitoring devices to broaden their utilization.

It would aid the healthcare providers in remotely monitoring patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pulse-oximeters, Temperature Monitors, &Blood Pressure Monitors), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 4.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which is the dominant region in the market?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

How will the market be affected by COVID-19?

Which segment is set to lead the market in the near future?

Regional Analysis-

Rising Entry of Numerous Manufacturers to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North Americagenerated revenue of USD 2.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the higher incidence of chronic disorders associated with sedentary lifestyle in this region. As per a study by the International Diabetes Federation, in the U.S., around 48 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2019. This factor would also propel the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR owing to the entry of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Apart from that, the increasing awareness programs regarding multiple benefits of Vital Signs Monitoring Deviceswould accelerate growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Advanced Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

The companies present in the market are persistently investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to create technologically advanced products. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2020: Hillrom unveiled its new connected remote vital signs monitoring device named Hillrom™ Extended Care Solution. It would provide clinicians access to crucial data for accurately looking into the patients’ health status from the institution or clinic. The patient however will remain at home.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Omron Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd

A&D Company Ltd.

Nonin Medical Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Other Players

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of NCD to Spur Demand for Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle amongst the masses is giving rise to a lack of physical activities, as well as binge eating. Such practices are further resulting in the rising incidence of obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes, hypertension, and other similar chronic disorders. Apart from that, the higher cases of non-communicable diseases (NCD)is also set to contribute to the Vital Signs Monitoring Devicesmarket growth in the near future. The Global Health Observatory data mentions that approximately 70.0% of the deaths in 2015 occurred because of NCD. However, these devices are expensive in nature. This factor may hamper the market growth.

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation :

By Type

Temperature Monitors

Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices

Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Manual BP Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Pulse-oximeters

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

Table-topPulse Oximeters

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market to Reach USD 121.4 Million by 2027; Rising Government Initiatives to Prevent HCV will Favor Growth

Immunomodulators Market worth USD 285.01 Billion at 6.3% CAGR; Enhancement of Supply Chain to Boost Growth amid COVID-19, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Point-of-care Ultrasound Market to Reach USD 1,639.4 Million by 2026; Increasing Need for Medical Imaging in Outpatient Care Settings to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Latin America Eyewear Market to Reach USD 15.05 Billion by 2027; Rising Geriatric Population to Bolster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 7,382.1 Million by 2027; Rising Cases of Liver Cancer to Fuel Product Demand, states Fortune Business Insights™

