Wireless Sensors in Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

This report studies the Wireless Sensors in Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Wireless Sensors in Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

American Sensor Technologies

ASM Automation Sensornik Messtechnik

Automata

Avir Sensors

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings

Coastal Environmental Systems

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors

Measurement Specialties

MEMSIC

Meridian Environmental Technology

STMicroelectronics

Sutron Corporation

The Toro Company

Vaisala Oyj

YSI Incorporated

LORD Sensing

Wireless sensors in accurate agricultural and environmental monitoring refer to forest fire detection through acoustic sensors, flow sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors and temperature sensors, proximity sensors, position sensors, liquid level sensors and motion sensors, biosensors and gas sensors.Flood detection;Water management;Monitoring of ambient air and greenhouse gas emissions and crop growth;Soil monitoring;Pest detection;Precision irrigation and water management;And vehicle movement and management.

Physical Sensor

Mechanical Sensor

Chemical Sensor Wireless Sensors in Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring Breakdown Data by Application:

Livestock and Poultry Aquaculture

Agricultural Greenhouses

Major Hazard Sources

Oil Supply, Drainage and Heating Pipe Network

Atmospheric Environment