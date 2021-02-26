Bovine Mastitis Market 2026- Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Bovine Mastitis Industry” is projected to reach USD1.84 billion by the end of 2027. Recent breakthrough concepts will open up the prospect of an exciting future in the global market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-mammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Bovine mastitis is a medical disorder occurs in dairy cattle. It refers to the inflammation of mammary gland and udder tissue. The disease can damage milk-secreting tissues in the cattle; a primary reason why this is considered as a serious disorder. The rising prevalence of bovine mastitis across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the global incidence of bovine mastitis is between 0 and 200 for every 100 cows. Moreover, the University of Glasgow states that bovine mastitis will cost around $19.7 billion to $30 billion in healthcare burden every year.

Additionally, the increase in the number of mastitis infection during dry period and the growing advantages of different intramammary non-antibiotic products such as teat sealants in prevention of new intramammary infection during the dry period are playing crucial role in boosting the overall market growth.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Covid-19 Pandemic has had a Minimal Impact on Market Growth; Continually Rising Demand for Dairy Products will Aid Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a minimal impact on the overall bovine mastitis market. Although lockdown and social distancing practices have shut down manufacturing units, the constant demand for dairy products has emerged in favor of the growth of the market, even during the pandemic. As these goods fall under the essential services category, the market will continue to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Intra-mammary Infusion Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the leading market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intra-mammary infusion in bovine mastitis treatment will aid the growth of the regional market. The presence of large scale companies in this region will not just aid the growth of the regional market, but will also influence the growth of the global market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 0.40 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the increasing number of company collaborations, aimed at the development of innovative treatment options for bovine mastitis in several countries including France, Germany, and the UK.

Increasing Product Launches will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches, enabled by massive investments in innovations and technological intervention, has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting the rising competition in the global market, major companies are looking to adopt strategies that will help them establish a stronghold in the market. In October 2018, BoehringerIngelheim International GmBH announced the launch of a new product, aimed at prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle. The company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a product that will prevent the post-immunotherapy complications, subsequently enhancing the health and performance of dairy cattle. This will also boost the end products in dairy farming. This product will not just serve the aforementioned applications, but will also affect the growth of the global market in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Zoetis (New Jersey, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Elanco (Indiana, U.S.)

Ceva (Libourne, France)

West Way Health (Galway, Ireland)

Others

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Segmentation :

By Type

Clinical

Sub-clinical

By Product

Antibiotics

Others

By Route of Administration

Intramammary

Systemic

By Therapy

Lactation Period

Dry Period

Antibiotics

Teat Sealants

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

