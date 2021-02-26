Ground-Based Warfighter Displays Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Industrial Electronic Engineers, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Neuro Logic Systems

The ground-based warfighter displays are the head-worn display systems and the normal carryable displays equip war fighters with superior situational awareness in all battlefield environments, giving them the information they need to make better, faster decisions as they carry out their missions. The head-worn display systems are generally the integrated digital vision system (IDVS) and enhanced reality vision system (ERVS). The helmet-mounted integrated digital vision system provides head-up, hands-free situational awareness. Further, the enhanced reality vision system is a lightweight, wearable waveguide display that mounts onto the warfighter’s helmet or goggle and can deliver a variety of digital information to the user’s forward field of view.

The need of critical information in the battleground is driving the growth of the ground-based warfighter displays market. However, the skilled workforce required to operate the display may restrain the growth of the ground-based warfighter displays market. Furthermore, the continuous technological advancement in defence sector is anticipated to create market opportunities for the ground-based warfighter displays market during the forecast period.

Leading Ground-Based Warfighter Displays market Players:

1. Collins Aerospace

2. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

3. Industrial Electronic Engineers, Inc.

4. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

6. Neuro Logic Systems, Inc.

7. Night Ops Tactical, Inc.

8. Nocorium

9. Tactical Night Vision Company, Inc.

10. Zmicro

Ground-Based Warfighter Displays market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Ground-Based Warfighter Displays market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Ground-Based Warfighter Displays market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

