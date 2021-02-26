Oncology Drugs Market 2026- Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Oncology Drugs Industry” is expected to reach USD 394.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer around the world will spur opportunities for this market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Cytotoxic Drugs, Targeted Drugs, Hormonal Drugs, and Others), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Immunotherapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, and Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 141.33 billion in 2019.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The oncology drugs market highlights:

An extensivestudy of regions

Forecast value of the market

Detailed analysis ofthe segments

COVID-19 effect on the market

Ongoing clinical trials

Regional Analysis:

Rising Prevalence to Cancer to Influence Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The dominance in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, approximately 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. The recent product launches will aid the expansion of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing cancer burden in countries such as U.K., Germany, and France. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among the population regarding cancer.

Positive Impact on Oncology Drugs Market Growth During COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the oncology drugs market globally. Certain market segments have witnessed a growth in demand for drugs with respect to the COVID-19 emergency. Panic buying of medications has been witnessed among the cancer patients amid lockdown. The pharmaceutical companies involved in this market have significantly improved their supply chain management, enhanced the capabilities of their R&D, and invested more their manufacturing management and quality control. For instance, according to the quarterly reports of 2020 of Roche, their global supply chain of medicines and tests remain intact and their pharmaceutical division sales increased by 7% as compared to the prior year.

Market Driver:

Surging Pharmaceutical Industry to Contribute Colossal Development

The ongoing technological advancement in the field of pharmacy is expected to create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The clinical trials and various drugs in the pipeline can further facilitate the healthy growth of the industry. The growing cases of numerous types of cancer, such as lung cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, and others will spur demand for oncology drugs, thus enhancing market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a growing burden and the number of new cancer cases is going to rise from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.4 million by 2040. Moreover, product launches and approvals are expected to have a tremendous impact on the market.

Key Development:

April 2019: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the release of INFUGEM injection, which will ve used for the treatment of cancer in the US.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (California, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Other Players

Global Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation :

By Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Others

Targeted Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Hormonal Drugs

Others

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Injectable

Prefilled Syringes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

