Dietary Supplements Market to Develop Rapidly by 2020 to 2027 | Abbott Nutrition, ADM, Amway

The Dietary Supplements Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Dietary Supplements Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Dietary supplements are substances that are utilized to add nutrients to the diet or to reduce the risk of health problems, such as arthritis or osteoporosis. Dietary supplements are available in the form of pills, capsules, gel tabs, extracts, powders, or liquids. Dietary supplements contain minerals, vitamins, fiber, amino acids, herbs or other plants, or enzymes. Consuming different variety of healthy foods is the best method to get the nutrients. However, some individiuals don’t get enough minerals and vitamins from their daily diet, and hence doctors recommend a supplement. Dietary supplements provides nutrients that are missing from daily diet, and hence its demand is increasing.

Top Key Players:- Abbott Nutrition, ADM, Amway, Arkopharma, Bayer AG, Bionova, Glanbia plc, GSK, Nature’s Bounty, Pfizer Inc.

The dietary supplements market is majorly propelled by the increasing shift toward preventive health management practices due to the increasing healthcare costs and rising burden of lifestyle diseases. Population in Europe, U.S, and Japan is aging rapidly and hence they are consuming a variety of dietary supplements for maintaining and improving the overall health and well-being. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, 25% of the Japanese population is older than 65. Also, the rising trend of healthy aging is stimulating the demand for dietary supplements, helping in market progression.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Dietary Supplements industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global dietary supplements market is segmented on the functional ingredient, form, function, distribution channel. On the basis of functional ingredient, dietary supplements market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, lipids, botanical extracts, and others. On the basis of form, market is segmented into tablets and capsules, powders, liquids, and others. On the basis of function, market is segmented into bone and joint health, general health, immunity, others. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Dietary Supplements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Dietary Supplements market in these regions.

