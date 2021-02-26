Workwear and Uniforms Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2028 – VF, Williamson-Dickie Mfg., a VF Company, Aramark, ALSICO, Etsy, Carhartt, engelbert strauss GmbH & Co. KG, Sioen Industries NV, Cintas, Hultafors Group, Johnson Service Group

With the increase in the number of choices and designs, the workwear and uniforms market is set to undergo a rise in the market value for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the workwear and uniforms market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% for this period.

The workwear and uniform is clothing that an employee is bound to respect and wear in the organization. The purpose of wearing workwear and uniforms are is to bring uniformity in the organization, follow a code of conduct, and differentiate between the different levels of management and working departments. The workwear and uniforms are branded with the company’s logo that brings a sense of unity among the employees and workers in an organization.

The major players covered in the workwear and uniforms report are VF Corporation, Williamson-Dickie Mfg., a VF Company, Aramark, ALSICO, Etsy, Inc., Carhartt, Inc., engelbert strauss GmbH & Co. KG, Sioen Industries NV, Cintas Corporation, Hultafors Group, Johnson Service Group PLC (“JSG”), DURAWEAR, Jiangxi Walker Diwei Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Alexandra., CHEROKEE UNIFORMS, Duluth Trading Company., HAVEP, Simon Jersey., Tranemo Textil AB and BareBones WorkWear among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Scope and Market Size

The workwear and uniforms market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, purpose, demography and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the workwear and uniforms market is segmented into general workwear, corporate workwear and uniforms.

On the basis of distribution channel, the workwear and uniforms market is segmented into direct, retail and e-commerce.

The workwear and uniforms market can also be segmented on the basis of purpose into rental and purchase.

The workwear and uniforms market is segmented on the basis of demography into men and women.

On the basis of end-user industry, the workwear and uniforms market is segmented into manufacturing, mining, agriculture and forestry industry, service and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Workwear and Uniforms Market

8 Workwear and Uniforms Market, By Service

9 Workwear and Uniforms Market, By Deployment Type

10 Workwear and Uniforms Market, By Organization Size

11 Workwear and Uniforms Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Workwear and Uniforms market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

