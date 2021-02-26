Global Wheat Starch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheat Starch in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Wheat Starch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Wheat Starch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Italy Wheat Starch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Wheat Starch Market 2019 (%)
The global Wheat Starch market was valued at 1067.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1178.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Wheat Starch market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wheat Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wheat Starch production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Wheat Starch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Italy Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Italy Wheat Starch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Italy Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Papermaking Application
Textile Application
Petroleum Application
Food Application
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Italy Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Manildra
Tereos
Roquette
Cargill
MGP Ingredients
ADM
J?ckering-Group
Crespel & Deiters
Sedamyl
Kroener Staerke
Molinos Juan Semino
Shandong Qufeng
Anhui Ruifuxiang