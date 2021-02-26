Allergic Conjunctivitis Market 2026- Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Allergic Conjunctivitis Industry” is projected to gain significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing awareness about availability of these drugs. As per a Fortune Business Insights report titled, “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Disease Type (Mild, and Severe), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the value of this market was USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 3.05 billion by the end of 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The report answers the following questions:

What is the nature of the market?

Who are the key players of this market and what are their major strategies?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

What are the recent industry developments of the market?

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market Owing to Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis

Among all regions, North America emerged dominant owing to the strong prevalence of this conjunctivitis in the region, coupled with the increasing healthcare infrastructure and facilities. In 2019, this region earned USD1.20 billion owing to the presence of major vendors and the availability of supportive reimbursement policies.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Bedford, S.)

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)

Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Eton Pharmaceutical (Deer Park, U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Awareness about Availability of Drugs to Augment Growth

The increasing patient pool for allergic conjunctivitis stands as a key factor propelling the global allergic conjunctivitis market growth. The increasing development of new treatment options, and massive investments on clinical trials will also boost the market. This coupled with the rise in air pollution levels in cities, and weather changes may further intensify the level of itchiness and accordingly worsen the condition, thereby boosting the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, most of the time this illness is ignored by patients and therefore they do not opt for medical assistance. Therefore, the lack of awareness and ignorance of people towards the treatment of this conjunctivitis may hamper the market in the coming years.

Despite this, the presence of strong patient population and the rising awareness about the availability of various therapeutic drugs are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Bausch & Lomb, Allergan, and Alcon Hold Significant Shares Owing to Strong Portfolio

The nature of the global allergic conjunctivitis market is perfectly competitive in nature owing to the presence of small, medium, and large players. Currently, companies such as Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, and Allergan are currently holding the major shares. This is attributable to the strong product portfolio. The other players are focusing on getting product approvals and launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the market competition.

Global Allergic conjunctivitis market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Others

By Disease type

Mild

Severe

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America By Drug Class By Disease Type By Distribution Channel By Country



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights :

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2027

Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Worth USD 40.4 Million at 10.9% CAGR by 2027

Immunomodulators Market worth USD 285.01 Billion at 6.3% CAGR

Digestive Health Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% by 2027; Rising Awareness about Gut Health to Intensify Market

