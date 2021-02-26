Dairy Protein Market Report 2020 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2026 – Westland Co-operative Dairy Company; Idaho Milk Products; Fonterra Co-operative Group; CytoSport, Anchor; United Dairymen of Arizona; Grassland Dairy Products, PepsiCo; Eriefoods

Global Dairy Protein Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the benefits of the product.

Dairy protein can be defined as the concentrated protein products that are produced by extracting the isolated levels of proteins available in milk products. Dairy protein includes all of the important proteins and amino acids that a human body requires. These proteins are varied depending on the type of protein they include such as which amino acid, their characteristics and properties.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dairy protein market are Westland Co-operative Dairy Company; Idaho Milk Products; Fonterra Co-operative Group; CytoSport, Inc.; Anchor; United Dairymen of Arizona; Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.; PepsiCo; Eriefoods.com; Glanbia plc; Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller; Tatura Milk Industries Ltd; Milk Specialties; LAÏTA PGC; Darigold; AMCO Proteins; ACE International and Avani Food Products.

Global Dairy Protein Market Scope and Market Size

In February 2019, PepsiCo announced that they had agreed to acquire CytoSport, Inc. This acquisition is expected to diversify PepsiCo’s already established portfolio and help in diversifying their business operations.

In August 2017, Fonterra Co-operative Group announced that they had agreed to purchase a ten percent stake in Lithuania based dairy organisation. This investment will help Fonterra expand their product portfolio and provide a number of products and services to consumers in the region.

