Network Telemetry Market Size, Scenario, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Business Methodologies till 2025

Global Network Telemetry Market – Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Network Telemetry Market is poised to touch the valuation of USD 826.1 MN by 2025, growing at 39.4% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2019–2025). Rising demand for network telemetry solutions from leading service providers, such as telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers and key enterprises, substantiates market growth.

The network telemetry market is progressing extensively. The market growth attributes to the increasing network-related attacks and cybersecurity breaches. Besides, the growing need for the optimization of network infrastructure and rising numbers of businesses drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing need to protect network layers from advanced cyber threats, while meeting the compliance requirements escalate the development of the market.

Network telemetry is used across the industry verticals to ensure the security of digital assets efficiently. The solution maximizes the performance of the enterprise or service provider applications with end-to-end network visibility and performance monitoring across software-defined and cloud-based architectures.

Additionally, rising integrations of technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and software-defined networking (SDN) into network telemetry solutions increase the market size. On the other hand, stringent regulations and compliance by regulatory is a significant factor forecasted to impede the growth of the market. Also, the initial investment required to implement third-party risk management solutions acts as a hurdle to market growth.

Network Telemetry Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Component : Solutions and Services (Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, others).

By End-User : Service Providers (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, others) and Enterprises.

By Organization Size : Small-to-Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Network Telemetry Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global network telemetry market. The region is a hub for advanced technologies and witnesses massive adoption of network telemetry solutions. The largest market share attributes to the presence of notable players and early adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Besides, continuous investment and focus on optimization of network infrastructure drive the growth of the network telemetry industry.

The US, backed by the rising technological upgrades, accounts for the major contributor to the regional network telemetry market. The North American network telemetry market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global network telemetry market. The market is driven by the growing need to resolve downtime issues quickly. Additionally, the increasing adoption of on-demand cloud services creates vast market demand in the region. The UK is expected to gain a larger market share, followed by Germany and France. The European network telemetry market is predicted to show immense growth over the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific network telemetry market is emerging as a promising market globally. Factors such as the burgeoning IT & telecom sector, especially in the economically and technologically developing countries such as China, Japan, and India, influence the market growth.

Moreover, increasing numbers of businesses and massive demand for advanced solutions that can support comprehensively by increasing real-time access to data, push the market increase. The APAC network telemetry market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the review period, offering significant growth opportunities.

Network Telemetry Market – Competitive Analysis

The well-established network telemetry market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several notable players. To gain a competitive advantage, industry players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch, in the market. These players accentuate on innovation and development of new solutions. This, in turn, fuels the already intensified market competition. The market demonstrates a high growth prospect attracting several new entrants to the market, further boosting the market competition.

Major Players:

Players leading the network telemetry market include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Arista Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), VOLANSYS (US), Mellanox Technologies (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Solarflare Communications (US), Barefoot Networks (US), Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. (US), Anuta Networks (US), Google (US), Waystream AB (Sweden), Netronome (US), Apcela (US), and Barefoot Networks (US), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

August 24, 2020 — Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (the US), a multinational cybersecurity company, announced its plan to acquire the Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management, and digital forensics consulting firm to extend Cortex XDR™ platform with tightly coupled breach response, proactive security assurance and digital forensics services.

As per the agreement, Palo Alto Networks would acquire The Crypsis Group for a total purchase price of USD 265 MN. The proposed acquisition is estimated to close during Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal first quarter, subject to the compliance of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

