Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics.

Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Nitride Powder in US, including the following market information:

US Silicon Nitride Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Silicon Nitride Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Silicon Nitride Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Silicon Nitride Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Silicon Nitride Powder market was valued at 78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. While the Silicon Nitride Powder market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Nitride Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicon Nitride Powder production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Silicon Nitride Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Silicon Nitride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

US Silicon Nitride Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Silicon Nitride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C. Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

