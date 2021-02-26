Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Development Trends, Top Leading Companies, Future Opportunities and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global transparent barrier packaging films market by its material, by end-users and regions.

Market Highlights

The rapid growth with improving living standards and increasing consumption of packaged products in emerging markets is driving demand for the transparent barrier packaging films market. Transparent barrier films are replacing traditional materials which are used for various applications, due to consumer demand for packaging transparency and the use of metal detectors and microwave ovens.

Market Research Analysis

The global transparent barrier packaging films market has been analyzed based on the three segments, namely material, end-users and regions. On the basis of material, the global transparent barrier packaging films market is segmented as polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polypropylene (PP), and others. PVDC segment accounted for largest market share in 2016. The popularity of PVDC film packaging in the food industry is due to its extended shelf life offering for food products, thus forming a major portion of food product manufacturers.

ased on end-users, the global transparent barrier packaging films market is bifurcated as food, healthcare, consumer goods and others. Transparent barrier packaging film is a preferred material for the packaging of meat, sausages, vegetable, and some beverages in the food industry.

Key Players

The key players of the global transparent barrier packaging films market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Plastic (Japan), AMPAC (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.), Innovia Films (U.K.), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daibochi Plastic & Packaging Industry Bhd (Malaysia), and LINPAC Group (U.K.).

