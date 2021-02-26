Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2021 Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Insights, End-Users, Top Companies, Development Status and Forecast by 2023

The Indian Pre-Engineered Buildings Market is growing by leaps and bounds continually. The market growth attributes to government initiatives focusing on manufacturing and infrastructure development, leading to the demand for steel structures. Besides, an increasing number of infrastructural development projects in the country, and huge investments substantiate market growth. Moreover, the burgeoning construction sector in the country escalates market growth further.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the India pre-engineered buildings market is expected to grow at 11.66% CAGR throughout the projected period (2016-2023). India has emerged as a significantly developing country over the past few years, and several infrastructure developments like government building projects have erected dramatically.

India’s construction industry is undergoing a massive transformation witnessing increasing numbers of well-planned smart city, smart homes, and major building projects across the country. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced metal building kits for steel building projects and pre-engineered kits influences market growth, offering multiple customization options, and making each project unique and innovative.

Get free sample pdf @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2565

Additionally, rising foreign investments encourage the growth of the PEB market in India. The Indian government is also rapidly undertaking infrastructural redevelopment projects, which demonstrate many opportunities for foreign investors. Some of the key projects include high-rises (residential & commercial), mass housing, railway stations, bridges, flyovers, airport terminal buildings, metro stations, multi-level parking, sports stadiums, entertainment centers, etc.

Conversely, project execution criticalities, and lack of workforce with the required technical competencies are significant factors projected to restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, technological advancements would support market growth throughout the estimated period, bringing about software to ease processes and input design data. Also, sustainable green practices followed in PUB help to get construction permits faster; these, along with the inflations in traditional construction methods are estimated to boost the market growth.

The introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) has positively impacted the market growth, eliminating the cascading effects of taxes across the country. Also, the recent dramatic increase in steel prices has raised the cost of constructing pre-engineered buildings by 25% or more. The supply chain that is highly dependent on circumstances in the steel sector mirrors the price levels closely. Simultaneously, logistics continues to contribute to the price pattern with differentiation based on plant and site location.

India PEB Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Materials: Steel, Aluminium, and others.

By Products: Walls, Columns & Beams, Roofs & floors, and others.

By Applications: Commercial, Residential, Infrastructural, and Industrial.

By Regions: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Calcutta, and Rest-of-India.

Indian Pre-engineered Buildings Market – Competitive Analysis

The PEB market in India appears highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product or technology launch. They compete based upon pricing, technology, reputation, and services. With its availability of cost-completive labor force and raw material advantages, India demonstrates multiple opportunities for international players, which attracts several foreign investments.

Creating awareness about the benefits of the PEB construction method is expected to fetch good results further. Market players are seen focusing more on controlled workshops than in-situ to manufacture structures. These players try to bring novelty in their PEB products, integrating them with other technologies. Also, advantages of scale efficiency and process effectiveness push the green envelope further.

Browse complete report @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-pre-engineered-buildings-market-2565

Major Players:

Players leading the Indian PEB market include Era Infra Engineering Ltd (India), Tata BlueScope Steel (India), Everest Industries Limited (India), Lloyd Insulations Limited (India), Pennar Industries Limited (India), Kirby Building Systems (Germany), Jindal Buildsys Limited (India), Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd (India), SmithStructures (India), SML Group (India), and Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd (India), among others.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Overview

4.3 Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Real Estate Investment

4.3.2 Impact Of Urbanization

4.3.3 Growing Number Of Special Economic Zones (SEZ)

4.4 Driver Impact Analysis

4.5 Restraint

4.5.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.5.2 Lack Of Skilled Labor

4.6 Opportunity

4.6.1 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.6.2 Potential For Growth Of The Manufacturing Industry

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material Supply

5.2.2 Product Manufacturing

5.2.3 Engineering & Design

5.2.4 On Site Erection

5.2.5 Renovation

5.2.6 Demolition

……………

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com