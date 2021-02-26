Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market: Industry Potential, Trends and forecast 2021 – 2026

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment market size is projected to gain impetus from a rise in the incidence of diabetes. This information is provided in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (PPAR agonists, FXR-bile acid axis, Anti-oxidants, GLP-1/DPP-4/SGLT-2 agent, Anti-inflammatory agents, Anti-fibrotic), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Segmentation of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Market

By Drug Class

PPAR agonists

FXR-bile acid axis

Anti-oxidants

GLP-1/DPP-4/SGLT-2 agent

Anti-inflammatory agents

Anti-fibrotic

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

