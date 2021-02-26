Cultured Meat Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Global Cultured Meat Market 2020 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Cultured meat, also known as lab grown or synthetic meat is the meat produced by in vitro cultivation of animal cells. It is a form of cellular agriculture and does not rely on the slaughtering of animals. It is produced through tissue engineering and is comparatively safer to consume owing to reduced contamination with bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Consumption of cultured meat could help prevent food-borne illness by eliminating contact with animal contaminants. Moreover, lab-grown meat can be made healthier by controlling the type and percentage of fat during production.

The List of Companies

1. Aleph Farms

2. BioFood Systems Ltd.

3. Finless Foods Inc.

4. Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

5. Integriculture Inc.

6. Just Inc.

7. Memphis Meats

8. Mosa Meat BV

9. SuperMeat

10. Wild Earth, Inc

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cultured meat market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of cellular agriculture coupled with increasing demands for alternative protein. Shifting focus on animal welfare is another major factor driving the growth of the cultured meat market. However, high set up costs of meat production through tissue engineering restrict the growth of the cultured meat market. Nonetheless, growing meat-eating population in the emerging economies offer significant growth opportunity for the cultured meat market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cultured Meat Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cultured meat market with detailed market segmentation by source, end-use, and geography. The global cultured meat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cultured meat market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cultured meat market is segmented on the basis of source and end-use. Based on source, the market is segmented as poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The market on the basis of the end-use, is classified as nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others.

