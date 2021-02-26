Food Safety Testing Market Scenario By Top Key Companies Trends, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027

The global Food Safety Testing Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the food safety testing market include ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas SA, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc (UK), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SGS SA and TUV SUD.. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising consumer awareness regarding food safety coupled with increasing demand for packaged and convenient food is driving the market growth. Additionally, stringent food safety regulations along with rising incidence of chemical contamination in food processing industries are further fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, complexity in testing techniques and lack of harmonization of regulations may restrict the market growth. Whereas, technological advancements in testing technology is expected to offer the opportunity over the forecast timeframe.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of food safety testing.

Market Segmentation

The broad food safety testing market has been sub-grouped into contaminant, food tested, and technology. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Contaminant

Pathogen

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Chemical & Toxin

Others

By Food Tested

Meat & Meat Product

Dairy & Dairy Product

Cereal, Grain, & Pulse

Processed Food

Others

By Technology

Agar Culturing

PCR-Based Assay

Immunoassay-Based

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for food safety testing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

