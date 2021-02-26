Prosthetic Arm Market: Global Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Prosthetic Arm Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the prosthetic arm market include Mobius Bionics, Össur and Touch Bionics Inc. among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising cases with trauma injury, sports injury and birth defects leading to hand loss is the key driver promoting adoption of prosthetic arm. The increase in joint related disease and the rising elderly population is fueling the market growth. The rising awareness regarding the product, with ongoing R&D for the development of advanced prosthetics, is again propelling the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the prosthetics arm is likely to hinder the market growth. Whereas, government initiatives to provide the prosthetics arm/limb at a relatively low price is projected to spur the market growth in the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of prosthetic arm.

Market Segmentation

The broad prosthetic arm market has been sub-grouped into type and product. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Passive Prosthesis

Body-Powered Prosthesis

Electrically-Powered Prosthesis

Hybrid Prosthesis

Activity-Specific Prosthesis

By Product

Transradial Prosthetic

Transhumeral Prosthetic

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for prosthetic arm in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

