Lithium Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Lithium Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the lithium market include Albemarle Corporation, Altura Mining Limited, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Corporation, FMC Corporation (FMC Lithium), Galaxy Resources Limited, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, Lithium Americas, Nemaska Lithium, Neometals Ltd and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe is driving market growth. Increasing usage and demand for portable consumer electronics such as batteries is again accelerating market growth. In addition to this, rising demand from the glass-making industry as fluxing additives is further fuelling the market growth. However, the demand-supply gap in the lithium market is likely to hamper the market growth. Whereas, growing adoption in smart grid electricity is expected to create potential demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of lithium.

Market Segmentation

The entire lithium market has been sub-categorized into type, traditional application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Metal

Compound

Alloy

By Traditional Application

Battery

Lubricant

Aluminum Smelting & Alloy

Air Treatment

Medical

Glass & Ceramics

Metallurgy (Iron & Steel Coatings)

Polymer

Other

By End-User

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Energy Storage

Medical

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for lithium market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

