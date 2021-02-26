Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Indicating Enormous Demand in Future with of High CAGR by 2027 – Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., CognitiveScale, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE

The Insight Partners has added the research on Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market.it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study

Artificial Intelligence as a Service is the outsourcing of artificial intelligence (AI) provided by third parties. It allows people and organizations to explore different avenues without high investment for initial installation for various purposes and involves low risk. Most smart vendors, whether they are software firms, consultants, or professional service firms, offers a range of services to support large-scale AI solutions. This is because AI market service companies are aware of the fact that it is merely offering their customers AI software or AI toolsets is no longer enough. As an essential part of their technologies, companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and other leading players have actively implemented AI services.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing services around the globe is increasing the adoption of cloud-based applications that multiple end-user industries can utilize. Cloud computing’s inherent benefits, such as minimal infrastructure costs, scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, have driven businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions. This is expected to speed up the adoption of cloud-based apps through a service model. With the rise in the adoption of cloud-based services, market vendors have begun offering cloud-based AI services for secure data management. SAP, for example, provides AI capabilities integrated with its cloud-based ERP system called S4 / HANA to support business processes like sales, finance, procurement, and supply chain. Thus the increasing adoption of the cloud will drive AIaaS market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., CognitiveScale, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

