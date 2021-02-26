Battery Materials Market 2021| Research, Share, Size, Growth, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The battery materials market has noted a swift rise due to the introduction of electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries have become a choice for most of the applications primarily due to its high energy density compared to nickel-type and lead-acid batteries. The battery materials are segmented on the battery types, the materials and their applications. The advances in the technology of Li-ion batteries is sure to contribute to the global growth and expansion of the battery materials market to a large extend.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The battery materials market is assumed to grow in the forecast owing to the high production of electric vehicles that will raise the demand for Li-ion batteries coupled with the rising demand for Li-ion technology in the renewable energy industry. The increasing demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics is going to be a contributing factor in boosting the battery materials market. However, the inadequate charging infrastructure might restrict the growth of the battery materials market. On the other hand, the use of batteries in energy storage devices and the advances in innovation and technology of Li-ion batteries is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the battery materials market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Battery Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of battery materials market with detailed market segmentation by battery type, materials, application, and geography. The global battery materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading battery materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global battery materials market is segmented on the basis of battery type, materials, and applications. Based on battery type, the market is segmented as Li-ion, lead acid, and other batteris. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cathode material, anode material, electrolyte material, separator material, and other materials. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as portable devices, electric vehicles, industrial, automotive, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global battery materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The battery materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting battery materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the battery materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the battery materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from battery materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for battery materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the battery materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key battery materials companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hitachi Chemical

Johnson Matthey

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

NEI Corporation

POSCO

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.,Ltd.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Umicore

