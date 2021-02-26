Basalt Fiber Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Basalt fibers are produced by melting the basalt rocks at approximately 1400oC, followed by drawing the molten material. Basalt fibers are known to have better mechanical, physical, and chemical properties as compared to glass fibers and are used as asbestos replacements. Basalt fibers are also environmentally friendly and are easily recyclable due to which there has been an increasing demand for it. The basalt fibers are segmented into three main categories as form, usage, and end-use industry. The rising demand for easily recyclable fibers like basalt fiber is sure to be a contributing factor to the expansion of basalt finer market globally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The basalt fiber market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the rise in demand for noncorrosive materials. Basalt fiber has enhanced mechanical, physical, and chemical properties that have boosted the growth of the basalt fiber market. However, the availability of matured products might restrict the growth of the basalt fiber market. On the other hand, basalt fiber is environmentally friendly and is easily recyclable ant the growing adoption of these properties is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the basalt fiber market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Basalt Fiber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of basalt fiber market with detailed market segmentation by form, end-use industry, usage, and geography. The global basalt fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading basalt fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global basalt fiber market is segmented on the basis of form, end-use industry, and usage. Based on form, the market is segmented as continuous, and discrete. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, marine, and others. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented as composites, and non-composites.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global basalt fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The basalt fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting basalt fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the basalt fiber market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the basalt fiber market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from basalt fiber market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for basalt fiber in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the basalt fiber market.

The report also includes the profiles of key basalt fiber companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Basalt Projects

INCOTELOGY GmbH

ISOMATEX S.A.

Kamenny VEK

Mafic SA

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. TD

Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co.

