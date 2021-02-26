Synthetic Graphite Market 2021 – Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Graphite refers to a carbon element in its crystalline form with the atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It is the most suitable form of carbon under standard conditions. When amorphous carbon materials are processed under high temperature, it gives rise to synthetic graphite, which is a man-made substance. The amorphous carbon is derived from petroleum, coal, natural or synthetic organic materials. Synthetic graphite finds its application as a carbon raiser additive in iron and steel.

MARKET DYNAMICS

High purity levels of synthetic graphite and high demand for electric vehicles, drive the growth of the synthetic graphite market. Increasing the use of graphite in the wind energy industry is another factor driving the growth of the synthetic graphite market. However, High costs compared to natural graphite and stringent environmental regulations, hampers the fruitful development of the synthetic graphite market. The rising demand for lithium batteries used in the production of smartphones and incrementing use of graphite in green technologies is anticipated to bode well the growth of synthetic graphite market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Synthetic Graphite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the synthetic graphite market with detailed market segmentation by form, product type, manufacturing process, sales channel, application, end use industry and geography. The global synthetic graphite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic graphite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global synthetic graphite market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, manufacturing process, sales channel, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of form the market classify into electrode, block, powder and fiber. As per product type the market is divided into primary and secondary. As per manufacturing process, the market is broken into isostatic, molded, expanded and extruded. The market in terms of sales channel is classified into direct sales and distributors. As per application the market is bifurcated into cathode & furnace, high temperature applications, polysilicon production, lubricants, foundry and others. Finally, in terms of end use industry the market is broken into metal, aerospace & defense, automotive, photovoltaic, electrical & electronics, industrial and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The synthetic graphite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the synthetic graphite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synthetic graphite market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the synthetic graphite market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from synthetic graphite market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for synthetic graphite market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the synthetic graphite market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the synthetic graphite market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Imerys Graphite and Carbon Switzerland SA

Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co., Ltd.

Mersen Group

Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Kropfmuehl Graphite Co., Ltd.

SEC Carbon, Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

